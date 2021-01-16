ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Navy upset no. 18 Lehigh 21-9 on Saturday night in a dual at Alumni Hall. The win for the Midshipmen is the first in the series since 2011.
The final result shows a double-digit margin of victory for Navy, but the dual was a close battle. Nine of the 10 bouts were decided by three points or less.
Lehigh jumped out to a 6-0 lead in the match, but Navy stormed back to win seven of the final eight bouts to earn the home victory.
In addition to the dual, wrestlers from both teams competed in 21 extra matches. The results were not part of the dual, but will count towards a wrestler's individual record.