ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Navy outscored Lafayette men's lacrosse 3-1 in the final quarter to earn a 9-6 victory in Patriot League action on Sunday at Marine Corps Memorial Stadium.
The Mids led from wire-to-wire but Lafayette closed to within a single goal on two occasions. Peter Lehman's 27th goal of the season pulled the Leopards to within 4-3 with three minutes remaining in the first half.
After Navy stretch the advantage to three, Kalman Kraham netted back-to-back goals in the third quarter to narrow the deficit to 6-5 entering the final 15 minutes.
Lehman and Kraham each scored a pair of goals for the Leopards who will play their final Patriot League game of the season on Friday against Bucknell.