BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Navy defeated Lehigh 69-61 in a Patriot League men's basketball game at Stabler Arena on Saturday afternoon. The win kept Navy's perfect league record intact.
Navy improved to 6-1 overall and 3-0 in league play with the victory while the loss dropped Lehigh to 1-2 in Patriot League action and 1-1 in the Central.
With the game tied at 45 in the second half, the Midshipmen went on a 13-2 scoring run to pull away and secure the road victory.
Navy's John Carter scored a game-high 18 points while Lehigh was led by Nic Lynch who recorded 17 points in the contest.
The two teams are scheduled to play on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Navy's Alumni Hall.