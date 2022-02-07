ANNAPOLIS, Md. - Host Navy broke open a close game and pulled away in the second half to defeat Lafayette 68-44 at Alumni Hall.
The Mids used a 15-0 run in the second half to win for the fourth time in five games and keep pace in the Patriot League standings, one game behind first place Colgate.
John Carter Jr. led a balanced Navy (16-8, 9-4) offense with 14 points and the bench outscored their Lafayette counterparts 22-5.
Reigning Patriot League Player of the Week Neal Quinn tied Carter Jr. for scoring honors and also pulled down seven rebounds. The loss ends a modest two-game win streak for the Leopards.
Lafayette (7-15, 4-7) are idle until they play rival Lehigh in Bethlehem on Saturday.