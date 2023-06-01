ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pate's Park is a busy place this week with the District XI softball tournament taking place. Thursday afternoon started off with Nazareth taking down Easton, 9-6 to capture the 6A title.
The Blue Eagles make it, 2-2 in the postseason with an EPC and District title.
In the top of the second inning, the Red Rovers would start the scoring in this one. Alyssa Mayorca with a two-run double up the middle to give the Red Rovers the early lead.
The Blue Eagles would tie things up in the bottom of the second, Emma Infantino with an RBI double, 2-2.
Two innings later, now tied at three, Mayorca would drive in two more runs for the Red Rovers, 5-3. Mayorca finished with four RBIs in the effort. That lead was briefly held, the Blue Eagles tying and grabbing the lead in the bottom of the fourth.
Avery Bartha rips a single to center to drive in two-runs, 7-5 Blue Eagles. Bartha would go 3-for-4 in the win.
Both teams will compete in the upcoming PIAA tournament.