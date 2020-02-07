HERSHEY, Pa. - After the semifinals in the PIAA wrestling championships on Friday at the Giant Center, only Nazareth remains as the lone representative from District 11. The Blue Eagles moved on to the finals while Bethlehem Catholic and Saucon Valley saw their title hopes come to an end.
Nazareth posted a big 59-6 victory over Dallastown in a 3A semifinal. The EPC school will face Waynesburg Central for the state title on Saturday.
Waynesburg Central earned its spot in the championship dual as they defeated Bethlehem Catholic 33-31 in a semifinal showdown. Waynesburg forfeited the final two bouts and held on for the victory.
At the 2A level, Saucon Valley fell to three-time defending state champion Reynolds, 33-29.