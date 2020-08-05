More St. Luke's baseball tournament action going on Wednesday afternoon and evening. Liberty and Nazareth picking up pool play victories as the elimination round nears.
Nazareth and Northampton held each other scoreless until the 6th inning. The Blue Eagles took advantage of a bases loaded situation drawing a walk, and then hitting two singles en route to their 4-0 win.
Another tight game in the tournament, Freedom and Liberty tied at one run apiece going into the sixth inning. In the bottom half of the inning the Hurricanes smacked a three-run home run, they would add on five more runs to cruise at the end 9-2.