Record-setting Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, a 2018 Nazareth Area High School graduate, announced today via Twitter that he plans on declaring for the 2022 NFL draft and will skip the Nittany Lions Outback Bowl.
Dotson set several records for the Blue and White, including catching touchdown passes in six consecutive games and also broke the single-game yardage record when he exploded for 242 yards and three touchdowns in a win over Maryland earlier this season.
He thanked fans, teammates, coaches and family before closing by announcing "I have decided to forgo the bowl game and declare for the 2022 NFL Draft. To the best university and fans in the country, words cannot express how much I appreciate you guys."
The Nittany Lions are scheduled to face No. 22 Arkansas in the Outback Bowl at noon on New Years day.
I used to only dream in my sleep …Thank you Nittany Nation for helping my dreams come true !Love 5️⃣ pic.twitter.com/1ilEtBQZYG— Jahan Dotson (@H55ZY) December 27, 2021