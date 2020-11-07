NAZARETH, Pa. - Following the cancellation of their Friday night playoff opener due to COVID-19 concerns, the Blue Eagles announced on Saturday that they are back in the playoffs. The revived game is set for Monday night.
The Blue Eagles conducted contact tracing and consulted with medical professionals before getting the approval to resume their season and quest at a District 11 6A championship.
The top-seed is set to face Pleasant Valley in the opener. The game is set to be played at Andrew S. Leh Stadium.