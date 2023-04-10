NAZARETH, Pa. - After back-to-back losses, the Nazareth baseball team got back in to the win column in a big way with a 13-3 win over Parkland on Monday at Nazareth Intermediate School.
The Blue Eagles (7-2) jumped out to a 7-0 lead behind a pair of two-run hits from Preston Warne and Jake Dally. When The Trojans trimmed the lead to 7-3, Nazareth answered with a six-run fourth inning to put the wraps on the win.
The Blue Eagles will square off against Easton on Friday at Coca-Cola Park and Parkland (7-2) hosts East Stroudsburg North on Tuesday.