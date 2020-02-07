HERSHEY, Pa. - Nazareth and Bethlehem Catholic inched closer to a state title showdown on Thursday afternoon. The Blue Eagles taking down Seneca Valley and the Golden Hawks took down Canon McMillan.
Nazareth jumped out to a 12-0 lead following a win by fall at 160lbs. by Nathan Stefanik. The Blue Eagles started the match off with three straight pins en route to their 50-10 win.
The Golden Hawks held a 22-15 lead heading into the 113lb. bout, Donte Frinzi wins by tech fall to push the lead to 27-15. Becahi would pull out the win 39-22.