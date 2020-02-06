HERSHEY, Pa. - Nazareth and Bethlehem Catholic cruised to wins in the first round of the 2020 PIAA 3A team wrestling tournament at the Giant Center on Thursday evening. Quakertown fell to Cathedral Prep in the opening round.
The Blue Eagles rolled to a 69-3 win over Garnet Valley. They advance to face Seneca Valley in the quarterfinals. The Golden Hawks won 62-6 over Williamsport and will face Canon McMillan in the next round.
The Panthers lost 41-28 to Cathedral Prep, but Domenic DeFalco earned his 100th win.