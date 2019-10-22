NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth earned a 5-0 shutout win over Liberty in a District 11-4A girls' soccer first round game at Andrew S. Leh Stadium on a rainy Tuesday night. The Blue Eagles advance and will face top-seed Parkland in the next round.
Kayley Hynes netted two goals to help the Blue Eagles earn the win.
The inclement weather did force the postponement of a few games originally set for Tuesday. Tamaqua-Pine Grove was pushed to Wednesday.
Bethlehem Catholic beat Pen Argyl 6-4 and Catasauqua downed Schuylkill Haven 2-0 in games that were played on Tuesday.
In District 11 boys' soccer action, Freedom topped East Stroudsburg South, 3-1, Northampton knocked off Pocono Mountain West 4-1, and Schuylkill Haven beat Nativity 1-0.
Click here to view the updated girls' soccer brackets and here to view the latest boys' soccer brackets.