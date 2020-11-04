NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth boys and girls' soccer teams playing host on Wednesday night in the District playoffs. Both teams earning wins to move on to the finals.
The boys taking on Stroudsburg in their semifinal match. The Blue Eagles get one on net before the half thanks to Matthew Bayda, they would net three more goals in the second half en route to a 4-0 win.
The Lady Blue Eagles hosting Pocono Mountain East in their semifinal match. Nazareth running away with this one, Abby James nets the first goal of the match early in the first half. Hayden Berner and Skyler Jordan adding to the lead later in the match for the 5-1 win.
The boys team will take on Emmaus in the District title game, and Parkland awaits the girls' team in their title match.