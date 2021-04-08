The Nazareth boys' lacrosse and the Emmaus girls' lacrosse teams earned non-league victories on Thursday night. The Blue Eagles earned a 10-8 win over Southern Lehigh as the Green Hornets secured a 14-4 win over Saucon Valley.
Both Nazareth and Emmaus remain undefeated with their wins. The loss was the first of the season for Saucon Valley.
Southern Lehigh led Nazareth 5-4 at half, but the Blue Eagles battled back to tie the game as they went on a 6-1 run in the second half to eventually secure the victory.
Emmaus held Saucon Valley scoreless in the second half to earn its win. The Green Hornets led 5-4 at halftime and scored nine times in the second half to win.