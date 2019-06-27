Nazareth captures 2nd straight Holy Family title

NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Easton battled it out on the court for the Holy Family girl's basketball title on Wednesday afternoon.

The Blue Eagles were going for their second straight Holy Family title, and were able to capture it with a strong first half performance leading by double digits at the half.

Easton began to fought back in the second half, but the cushion Nazareth built was too much to overcome. The Blue Eagles took home the title 46-32 over the Red Rovers.