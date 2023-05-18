ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pate's Park in Allentown playing host once again for the EPC softball title game. Nazareth knocking off rival Northampton, 5-3 to capture their first EPC title.
The Blue Eagles rallying to take down the Konkrete Kids on Thursday night. Coming back from a two-run deficit to capture the title.
In the early going the K-Kids controlling this one, jumping out to a, 2-0 lead. Hannah Makovsky beating out the throw to first to allow a runner to score. From there the Blue Eagles would begin to rally.
Hailey Mandala would drive in the tying run for the Blue Eagles, one runner thrown out a home that would've given them the lead. Later on, Lily Moretti would hit a RBI single to right giving the Blue Eagles the lead.
Nazareth with its first EPC title in program history.