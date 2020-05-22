In place of the real EPC softball tournament, which was canceled along with the entire PIAA spring sports season, Dave Lesko hosted the 2020 EPC virtual softball tournament. Instead of a diamond, this one was decided with a dartboard.
All 18 teams were in the mix at the start of the championship tournament. Then 10 teams were eliminated in the first round, which left eight vying for the crown.
Whitehall, Easton, Nazareth, and Emmaus advanced to the semifinals. The Zephyrs were the top seed in the bracket with Easton being the lowest seed left at 13. Whitehall and Nazareth moved on to the final where the Blue Eagles prevailed to win the title.