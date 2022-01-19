Four of the EPC's top teams took to the mats on Wednesday night. Nazareth (10-0) and Northampton (5-1) renewed their rivalry, while Easton (13-1) hosted a revitalized Parkland (10-1) program.
The Blue Eagles end the night still undefeated on the season with a resounding 48-16 win over the Konkrete Kids.
The Konkrete Kids jumped out to an early 10-0 lead following a 13-3 decision in the first bout of the night. It was all Blue Eagles after that. Following a pin at 106 by Dominic Rizzotto, it was 25-10 Blue Eagles at that point.
That was one of the 10 bouts that Nazareth won on the night.
In Easton, the Red Rovers doing much of the same to the Trojans in a 43-13 win.
At the 189 lb bout, the Red Rovers began to take over. Mikey Hynes wins by decision, 7-5 to push the Easton lead to nine, 19-10. They would continue to roll from there en route to the win.