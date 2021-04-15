NEW TRIPOLI, Pa. - Nazareth edged Northwestern 10-8 in a non-league boys' lacrosse showdown at Northwestern's Tiger Stadium on Thursday night.
The Blue Eagles led 5-1 at halftime, but the hosts battled back in the second half to tighten the score. Northwestern tied the game at 6-6 in the third quarter. Then in the fourth, the Tigers cut it from 8-6 to 8-7. Then Northwestern built a 10-7 lead and held on for the road win.
Quinn Attanasio finished with three goals for Nazareth. Drew Sabo recorded three scores for Northwestern.