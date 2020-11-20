WHITEHALL, Pa. - The Blue Eagles trailed 9-7 at halftime, but Nazareth fought back and bested Freedom 37-29 on Friday night at Whitehall's Zephyr Stadium to win its second-straight District 11 title.
The Patriots trailed by eight in the game's closing seconds and were in Nazareth territory, but Dominic Felician intercepted a Freedom pass to seal the win. Felician also returned a kickoff for a touchdown in the third quarter.
The two teams combined for 30 points in an explosive third quarter offensively.
Matt Bugbee scored twice for Nazareth in the championship victory.