NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth football team opened its 2020 campaign with a win last week and is looking to move to 2-0 this Friday. After seeing games around the area re-scheduled or canceled due to COVID-19, the Blue Eagles are just focusing on the present.
The reigning District 11 champions are set to take on Bethlehem Catholic, a team who saw their original contest scrapped after positive coronavirus tests and ended up playing Bangor this past Saturday.
Taking the season one week at a time has always been a mindset for the program, but it is even more important this fall.