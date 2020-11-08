NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth Blue Eagles got some good news for three different teams over the weekend. The football team, boys and girls' soccer teams are back in the District XI playoffs.
The Blue Eagles football team was set to host Pleasant Valley on Friday night, but the game was cancelled due to COVID-19 concerns in the school district.
Head coach Tom Falzone is excited for the opportunity his players will have on Monday night, after their season had almost come to an end because of the pandemic.
The boys and girls' soccer teams still get their shot to play for a District title during the upcoming week, both of which were set to occur on Saturday. The boys will now play Emmaus on Wednesday night, and the girls' set to take on Parkland on Tuesday night.
The athletic department underwent contact tracing and consulted medical professionals before getting the green light to resume play.