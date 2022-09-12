NAZARETH, Pa. - Northampton scored first but Nazareth found the equalizer and, eventually, the game-winner in a 2-1 victory on Monday at Andrew S. Leh Stadium.
It was the first setback for the K-Kids (4-1-1). Olivia Abrachinsky scored less than two minutes into the contest for Northampton but the host Blue Eagles (5-2-1) tied the game up several minutes later on a goal by Chloe Guerra.
With less than 15 minutes remaining in the first half, Kylee James scored what proved to be the deciding goal on an assist from Renee Wells.
Nazareth is scheduled to play at Freedom on Wednesday while Northampton hosts Parkland.