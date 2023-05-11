NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth earning a home game in the opening round of the EPC softball tournament. The Blue Eagles handling business over six-seed Liberty, 12-2 in five innings.
Getting going early, the Blue Eagles with a three-run first inning. Marley Wismer capping it off with a two out RBI single. More scoring in the third, Shauna McNamee doing her part in the rally with an RBI single, 7-1 Blue Eagles.
The Hurricanes would get one last run in the fourth, Maddy Noll with a near home run to drive in a run, but it would be too little, too late.
Nazareth will take on the two-seed Freedom on Monday night at Pate's Park, first pitch set for 5:00 PM.