NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth Lady Blue Eagles advanced to the quarterfinals of the PIAA girls 6A tournament, and now they await a chance to play like the rest of the sports world.
Nazareth is a team with no seniors, all underclassmen lead the way to a District title already this season. Head coach Rich Bickert has checked in on his squad during the hiatus, each one keeping themselves ready to return to action.
With no seniors on the team, the one sigh of relief for Bickert is knowing this isn't how their careers could end losing a chance to keep playing for a state title.