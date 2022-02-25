BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The District XI-3A individual wrestling tournaments taking place at Liberty.
Nazareth making their mark felt in the early going, with 12 of 12 wrestlers winning their bouts on Friday night. The Blue Eagles leading the team standings after day one.
The top seed at 113, Northampton's Carson Wagner is headed to the semifinals with a fall in just 50 seconds.
One of the Blue Eagles to move on, Braxton Appello-Fries. He earned a decision win, 11-4 over Freedom's Reinaldo Lebron.
The action on the mats resumes tomorrow morning.