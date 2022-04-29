ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Doubleheader of baseball taking to the diamond at Coca-Cola Park. Nazareth and Liberty coming away with big wins on Friday at the home of the IronPigs.
The late game featuring Nazareth and Easton. The Blue Eagles handing the Red Rovers their third loss of the season, 8-1.
Nazareth jumped out to an early 5-0 lead by the second inning, and ran away with the game from there. They improve to 10-5 on the season, Easton sits at 11-3.
in the early game, an all Bethlehem affari took to the field. Liberty shutting out crosstown rivals, Freedom, 8-0.
The Hurricanes blew this one open in the fifth inning, scoring five runs to push their lead to 8-0 en route to their 14th straight wins. Liberty is now 15-1 on the season, best in District XI-6A.