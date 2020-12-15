NAZARETH, Pa. - The Blue Eagles never got the chance to hoist the state title last season, or even compete for one. That unfinished business is what has motivated the Nazareth girls' basketball team all offseason and now as it prepares for the 2020-21 campaign.
As the COVID-19 pandemic halted their push for state gold in the spring, it now has paused the current season, just one day after it officially began and before most local teams played a contest.
After the resumption of the season, Nazareth will look to its newcomers this winter to make contributions, such as Courtney Paulson, who is back from injury, and Marina Falzone, who transferred from Moravian Academy.
Those new additions with a strong foundation of returners such as Kelly Leszcynski and Talya Brugler has the team's sights set on another bid for state gold.