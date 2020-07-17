NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth football team won the District 11-6A title a year ago. Now the Blue Eagles prepare to defend their title, while also protecting themselves from coronavirus.
The EPC squad is on the field preparing for the 2020 season, which the PIAA stated earlier this week is on as scheduled. While training, the players and coaches are wearing masks and keeping their distance. Additionally, there are hand sanitizing stations on the sidelines and tackling dummies are being sanitized between uses.
"It's constant meetings. It's constant planning," Nazareth head coach Tom Falzone said. "It's always something new. Every day is a little bit of an adventure. We're progressing and moving forward. I think we're doing it the right way here."
The Blue Eagles are embracing the changes and are committed to doing what is needed to ensure they can play this fall, according to Falzone.