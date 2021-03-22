Both the Nazareth and Notre Dame Green Pond girls' basketball teams saw their seasons end on Monday night. The Blue Eagles lost 46-43 to Spring-Ford in a 6A semifinal while the Crusaders fell 59-33 to West Catholic in a 3A semifinal.
Nazareth was led by Maddie Ahearn, who finished with 18 points. She had six made three-pointers in the contest.
The Blue Eagles trailed by two at halftime and then took the lead in the third quarter. In the fourth, Spring-Ford fought back to earn the win.
NDGP fell behind 22-4 after the first quarter of play and trialed 40-10 at halftime in its loss to West Catholic. Antonia Bates led the Crusaders with 10 points.