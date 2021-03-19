The Nazareth and Notre Dame Green Pond girls' basketball teams won on Friday night and advanced to the PIAA semifinals. The Blue Eagles bested Archbishop Carroll 50-35 while the Crusaders took down Trinity, 55-47.
Nazareth built a 12-point halftime lead, but Archbishop Carroll fought back to take the lead in the second half. The fourth quarter was all Nazareth, however, as the EPC squad outscored Carroll 15-0 in the final frame to earn the win.
The Crusaders led Trinity 35-28 in the third quarter and kept Trinity at arm's length for the remainder of the second half. NDGP built the lead to 48-38 and held on for the 55-47 win.
NDGP-Trinity video courtesy of FOX43