ALLENTOWN - Nazareth and Northampton used some late offense to earn a trip to the East Penn Conference title game with wins on Monday at Patriots Park.
In the opening game, Lily Moretti delivered a 2-run single in the top of the seventh inning to break a 3-all tie and give the Blue Eagles the lead over Freedom. Avery Kauffman shut the door in the bottom half of the inning to close out the 5-3 win.
Trailing 6-4 entering the top of the seventh, Northampton erupted for five runs to defeat Whitehall 9-6. Hannah Makovsky's RBI single tied the game and Avery Deibert slugged a 2-run double to put the K-Kids in front.
Nazareth and Northampton will square off in the EPC championship game on Thursday at Patriot's Park.
(Northampton-Whitehall highlights courtesy of Service Electric)