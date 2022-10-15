Nazareth, Northampton, Parkland and Whitehall all were winners of one-goal matches in the opening round of the EPC boys soccer tournament. The four teams will advance to the semifinal round on Tuesday.
EPC Boys Soccer Tournament
Quarterfinal round
1-Parkland def. 8-East Stroudsburg South 2-1 (2OT)
4-Nazareth def. 5-Central Catholic 4-3
6-Whitehall def. 3-Emmaus 1-0
2-Northampton def. 7-Pleasant Valley 2-1 (OT)
Semifinals Tuesday, Time/Site TBA
1-Parkland vs. 4-Nazareth
2-Northampton vs. 6-Whitehall