ALLENTOWN - It was an exciting night at the PPL Center for East Penn Conference boys basketball as the top two seeds went down in the semifinal round.
In the opener, it was the rubber match between No. 3 Parkland and No. 2 Central Catholic and the game went down to the wire as Griffin Patridge hit a late three for the Vikings to tie the score at 47-all and force overtime.
Not a lot of scoring in the extra period, but Will Meeker had the Trojans lone basket and two of his game-high 26 points. The Parkland defense did the rest - holding Central Catholic to just a single field goal in the 52-49 victory.
The Trojans will face surprising Nazareth who emerged from the fifth seed and knocked off No. 1 Pocono Mountain West 67-56 to advance to the final on Thursday.
Mason Kuehner had 16 points and Jayden Alexander added 14 as the Blue Eagles opened with 25 first quarter points and never looked back.
VCU commit Christian Fermin was a one-man wrecking crew for the Panthers, finishing with 36 points, but it was not enough against the balanced Nazareth attack.