BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A pair of teams making playoff pushes, Freedom still eyeing an EPC division title. Nazareth putting a bit of damper on that push Thursday afternoon with a, 10-4 road win.
The Blue Eagles making it tough for the Patriots to keep pace in this one, holding a 3-1 lead in the fourth inning. Emma Infantino would launch a two-run shot to add to that lead, 5-1.
In the bottom half of the inning, Madison Glick would drive in two-runs for the Patriots response, 5-3.
More Blue Eagles runs in the sixth though, after plating one in the fifth, Natalie Chloros with a grand slam to blow this one open, 10-3.
Nazareth improves to 11-5 overall on the season, while Freedom takes a step back at, 13-3. Both teams have locked up their spots in the upcoming District XI-6A playoffs.