NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth to be a tough out on the mats at every level of competition in 2021-22, despite smaller than usual numbers.
The Blue Eagles were a young team last season, with not much experience prior to the postseason due to the effects of COVID.
Those younger wrestlers proved to be up to the challenge of the postseason last year, and head coach Dave Crowell is glad to have that talent returning for the Blue Eagles.
Of those young returnees, Sean Kinney leads the way as a state runner-up from 2021. Kinney is joined by a solid group featuring Sonny Sasso, Chase Levey and Charlie Bunting.
The Blue Eagles also got a new face joining the mix, transferring from Easton is Braxton Fries-Appello.