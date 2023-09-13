NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Parkland are set for a head on collision in a top-10 state ranked showdown on Friday night. The Blue Eagles have won convincingly twice and in comeback fashion a week ago.
Tom Falzone's squad is ready for anything that gets thrown its way. Friday night, a tough Trojans squad stands in their way. Falzone giving plenty of praise to this years team,
"This might be the best Parkland team we've seen, at least since I've been here. They just seem to have everything going. The running back is an absolute beast. The quarterback's a senior. He's taken that job on and handled it for the past three years. Receivers...Threats are everywhere there on offense."
The Blue Eagles have been one of the most consistent programs in the EPC and District XI over the past several years. Friday night, they'll need to maintain that consistent success to knock off a game Trojans team on the road.