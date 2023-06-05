NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth opening up PIAA play at home against Pennridge. The Blue Eagles taking one step closer to capturing their third title this season with a, 12-3 win.
The Rams opened the scoring, holding a 1-0 lead heading into the fourth inning. Lily Moretti would rip an RBI single to tie things up, 1-1. In the fifth inning, after a double steal to grab the lead, Shauna McNamee doubles to right to drive in two more runs, 4-1.
Down but not out, the Rams would get a two-run home run from Reagan Bauman to get within one. Bottom half of the sixth, the Blue Eagles would get a run back on an Emma Infantino RBI single.
Nazareth would tack on more runs from there en route to the opening round win.