NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth softball enters the District XI-6A tournament as the EPC champions and the top-seed. The Blue Eagles carrying plenty of momentum into the next tournament.
It was a strong end to the regular season for the Blue Eagles, as they took that strong end and turned it into the programs first EPC title.
Awaiting the Blue Eagles in their opener, Pleasant Valley who knocked off Parkland on Tuesday. This is a Blue Eagles group that is confident they can compete on the field with anyone, Thursday they'll look to avoid the upset and take a step closer to another title.