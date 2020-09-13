NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth Blue Eagles football team captured the District XI title a season ago. That title run featured the help of many different offensive weapons contributing.
In 2020, the Blue Eagles will look to replicate that success in the same manner. Nazareth's senior safety Andrew Wells highlighted the depth at receiver for this upcoming season. The receiver position depth was key to their success a season ago with the way they distributed the ball around on offense.
Nazareth kicks their season off next Saturday on the road against Bethlehem Catholic.