NAZARETH, Pa. - On the mat, Nazareth kick started their 2022-23 campaign with a resounding win on the road over Easton earlier in the week.
For the Blue Eagles, they enter the new season following a slew of runner-up finishes as a team last season - EPC, District and PIAA. The mentality for this group, get back there and change the result.
Top wrestler Sonny Sasso out until later in the season due to an injury suffered during the football season, the Blue Eagles still have plenty of talent up and down the roster.
Sean Kinney, Charlie Bunting and Jake Doone all leading the way in the meanwhile for the program. The experienced leaders being joined by up and coming young talent.