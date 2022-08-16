NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth, a perennial power in the EPC, is looking to bring home their third District title in four seasons.
The Blue Eagles won seven games a season ago, and they return their signal caller for the 2022 season. Sonny Sasso feeling even more confident heading into this campaign.
Tom Falzone saw 17 seniors graduate after last season, but for his squad, that isn't an issue. The Blue Eagles return half of their starters, and have a bit of a chip on their shoulders losing out on a three-peat.