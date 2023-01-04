NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat on Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles handing their rivals a second loss on the season, while remaining unbeaten, 46-22.
Konkrete Kids mounting a comeback in the early going, pulling within three following the 127 lb. bout. Chase Grabfelder gets the fall to give his squad life. Few matches last, at 145, the Blue Eagles Jack Doone comes away with the fall, it's now 28-12.
Making his season debut for the Blue Eagles, Sonny Sasso, and he'd dazzle is his debut. Sasso with the pin just over a minute into the bout to help complete the Blue Eagles win.
Nazareth sits at 5-0 on the season, set to host Liberty. Northampton goes to 2-2 with Parkland on deck.