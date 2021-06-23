NAZARETH, Pa. - The Nazareth girls' basketball team playing two on Wednesday afternoon. The Blue Eagles picking up a win over Bangor in game one, and falling in a close one to Allentown Central Catholic in game two.
The Slaters hung around and kept the game tight for some of the first half before the Blue Eagles began to pull away for a little bit for an eight point lead at halftime.
Nazareth would open the second half shooting lights out and running away with this one, a 21-0 run leading to a 51-34 victory in game one.
Later in the day the Blue Eagles squared off against the Vikettes, there would be no 21-0 runs by either team in this one.
Regulation was not enough to determine a winner in this game, both teams keeping it tight the whole way swapping leads. In the overtime period it was the Vikettes doing a majority of the scoring and pulling away for the 38-33 win.