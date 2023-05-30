ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Pate's Park busy with softball action this week, the District XI-6A semifinals taking place on Tuesday. Nazareth locking up their spot in the title game with a, 9-2 win over Emmaus.
The Blue Eagles getting off to a quick start, after falling behind 1-0 in the top of the first, Alina Weaver would send a two-run shot over the fence in the bottom half.
After grabbing the, 2-1 lead the Blue Eagles would pull way in the second inning. Cassie Zellner with a two-run double to push the lead to three, they would add two more runs in the inning for a, 6-1 lead through two.
The EPC champs continued to roll in the 6A finals on Thursday afternoon where either Stroudsburg or Easton awaits.