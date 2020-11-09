NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth defeated Pleasant Valley 56-10 on Monday night in a District 11 6A playoff opener at Andrew S. Leh Stadium. The game was pushed back from Friday after Nazareth reported COVID-19 concerns, which prompted the team to back out of the tournament, but the Blue Eagles later opted back in.
The game was tied at seven early in the first half, but then Nazareth went on to outscore Pleasant Valley 49-3 in the remainder of the game. The Blue Eagles led 35-10 at halftime.
Nazareth is set to face Stroudsburg in the semifinals.