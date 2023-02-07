CATASAUQUA, Pa. - The PIAA wrestling tournament got underway on Monday night at Catasauqua High School. Both 3A and 2A matches taking place on the same mat.
Nazareth and Saucon Valley beginning their journey's to Hershey, and each taking a step in the right direction.
In 3A action, the Blue Eagles handled St. Joe's Prep to make their way to the Giant Center, 69-4. That officially puts the Blue Eagles into the state tournament with a preliminary round win.
The Blue Eagles put on a clinic Monday night, with 11 of the 12 wrestlers winning by way of fall.
A familiar foe awaits Nazareth in the opening round of the 3A tournament at the Giant Center, District II champion Delaware Valley on Thursday.
In the 2A bracket, the Panthers bouncing back after their District title loss with a hard fought, 41-34 win over Bishop McDevitt.
The Panthers going back and forth with McDevitt much of the night, but when it mattered most they got it done. Cole Hubert and Aiden Grogg with back-to-back wins to close out the win.
Saucon Valley will take on United in their PIAA opening round match on Thursday afternoon.