ALLENTOWN - The EPC baseball showcase at Coca-Cola Park had a little bit of everything on Thursday including a massive seventh inning rally by Parkland and a no-hitter from Liberty. The venue hosted another rivalry game today as Easton and Nazareth met.
The Blue Eagles, plated four in the top half of the first and flashed some leather in the bottom of the inning. With two on for Easton's Alex LaQuintano, he chops one to Gavin Panovec who steps on third and fires to first for the double play to end the inning.
The Rovers battling back in the third to tie the game 4-4. Then Nolan Fuller with the sacrifice fly to center and LaQuintano tags and scores - Easton takes a 5-4 lead.
Nazareth ties it up in the sixth on an infield hit and then Panovec singles to left, scoring Cole Dibilio. Jake Dally collects four hits and Nazareth pulls away for the 15-6 victory.