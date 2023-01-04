NAZARETH, Pa. - Nazareth and Northampton renewing their rivalry on the mat Wednesday night. The Blue Eagles playing the part of host this time around.
The host Blue Eagles enter this rivalry showdown undefeated at, 4-0 and fresh off their Bethlehem Holiday Wrestling Classic win at Liberty High School last week. They have another tournament looming, the Virginia Duals.
Always a match that is circled right when the schedule comes out, the Blue Eagles know they will need to be at their best to knock off the Konkrete Kids.
On the other side of the mat, the Konkrete Kids have suffered just one loss this season, and that came to Bethlehem Catholic. At 2-1 this is a very game K-Kids squad.